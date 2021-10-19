The IMF warns that social unrest in the Middle East could jeopardize the region’s economic recovery.

The Middle East and North Africa are on the mend, but mounting social upheaval is jeopardizing low-income economies’ “fragile” growth, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Due to low oil prices and widespread lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the MENA region, which comprises Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth fall by 3.2 percent in 2020.

However, the IMF expected that GDP growth would jump to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 percentage point from its previous forecast in April, because to aggressive immunization efforts, particularly in oil-rich Gulf countries.

“In 2021, the region will be recovering. We’ve seen improvement in the economy since the beginning of the year “Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director for the Middle East and Central Asia, said as much.

However, “In all countries, the recovery is not the same. Because of differences in immunization… and geopolitical changes, it is unclear and uneven “, he said to AFP.

In a report, the IMF stated that while rising oil prices boosted the prospects for oil-exporting economies, low-income and crisis-affected nations were seeing “fragile” recoveries.

It predicted “an increase in societal discontent” in 2021, which “may worsen due to repeated virus outbreaks, dismal economic conditions, high unemployment, and rising food costs.”

Thousands of disgruntled citizens have demonstrated in Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Sudan in recent months, demanding better jobs and services.

According to the IMF, unemployment in MENA grew by 1.4 percent last year to 11.6 percent, above levels observed during the global financial crisis and the 2014-15 oil price shock.

The IMF cautioned that an uneven recovery might lead to a “permanent expansion of existing wealth, income, and social disparities, and, ultimately, poorer growth and less inclusive societies” in the long run.

According to the IMF, almost seven million more people in the region will be living in extreme poverty in 2020-21 than in pre-crisis forecasts.

Meanwhile, regional inflation is expected to rise to 12.9 percent in 2021, up from 10.4 percent this year, due to increasing food and energy prices in some nations, before falling to 8.8 percent in 2022.

“Inequity is on the rise. The epidemic has had the greatest impact on the low-skilled, young, female, and migrant workers, as well as smaller businesses, particularly those in contact-sensitive industries “According to the report.

The corporate sector, according to the international lender, has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, while smaller businesses and those in “contact-sensitive sectors” have not. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.