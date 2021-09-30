The IMF Board of Directors has approved a deal with Ecuador to provide $800 million in aid.

After accepting a deal negotiated earlier this month on the government’s economic policies, the IMF board announced the release of $800 million in aid for crisis-hit Ecuador on Wednesday.

The aid is the next installment of Ecuador’s existing 27-month, $6.5 billion loan term with the Washington-based crisis lender, which was approved in September 2020. The total amount disbursed to date is $4.8 billion.

Last year, the country struggled because to the Covid-19 outbreak and associated oil price shocks, which drove over 400,000 people to seek government assistance, according to IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh.

In a statement, Sayeh added, “The recovery has been slow, but the faster pace of vaccines, the improved global economy, and money from the IMF and other (institutions) are aiding Ecuador’s recovery.”

Support for the country’s social safety nets will be “crucial” in mitigating the pandemic’s impact on the most vulnerable, she said.

The IMF approved the Extended Fund Facility with former President Lenin Moreno’s government last year, but the newest agreement was negotiated with President Guillermo Lasso’s right-wing administration, which entered office in May.

Ecuador’s GDP shrank by 7.8% in 2020, according to the IMF, but is expected to grow by 2.75 percent in 2021 and 3.5 percent in 2022.