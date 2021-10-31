The image of the Halloween Blood Moon captured by a photographer is both spooky and amazing.

An Iraqi astrophotographer with a rapidly increasing web following snapped photographs of last week’s blood moon.

Darya Kawa Mirza, who hails from Erbil, Iraq’s capital, publishes his astrophotography on Instagram, where he has 131,000 followers. Astrophotography is the art of photographing celestial or astronomical things.

On Oct. 21, skygazers were treated to a crimson moon, commonly known as a Hunter’s Moon. The Hunter’s Moon, which occurs in October or early November, is the full moon following the Harvest Moon. The full Hunter’s Moon reveals the hunter’s prey, as its name implies.

Mirza posted a series of photos with the following message: “What is Hunter’s Moon all about? It is the first full moon of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, and is also known as the blood moon or sanguine moon.

“Hunters travel into the dusk to stock up on fattening deer, guided by the light of a full moon known as the Hunter’s Moon, when fall sets in and crops are cleared from the field.

Mirza stated, “I enjoy the night sky, the stars and planets, and exploring the unknown.”

How does he time his snaps so perfectly?

“Astrophotography is very different from regular photography in that it requires patience, calmness, and the ability to wait for the optimum opportunity. Even after working on a single photograph for a month, the majority of images are far from excellent — and 95% of them will be discarded “he stated

“Each month has a different full moon, with some years having 12 and others having 13. The amount of full moons in a given year determines this, and the Hunter’s Moon is no exception.” Mirza claimed that this year’s Hunter’s Moon photos were extraordinary. The moon is at its highest point above the horizon during a full moon at this hour “resulting in less turbulence in the atmosphere For my photographs, I solely use raw data editing in Photoshop or any form of program, not filters.

“My cameras (Canon EOS 6D and Canon EOS 1200D) and lenses (Canon EF 24-105mm, Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L USM, and Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM) are among the gadgets I employ.

“I also have a Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope and a Celestron Astro Master 114eq telescope.”

Mizra is now pursuing a Master’s degree in university. This is a condensed version of the information.