The idea of the United States engaging in a “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Olympics has resurfaced.

The concept of a US “diplomatic boycott” of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February to protest China’s human rights problems is gathering steam among certain politicians in Washington.

The White House will soon announce that neither President Joe Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Games, according to a report published Tuesday by The Washington Post, citing sources close to the event.

The United States could make a statement against the suppression of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has labeled genocide, while still permitting American athletes to compete.

Biden is expected to accept such a move later this month, according to the newspaper, based on his advisors’ official advice.

When asked about a possible boycott on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson merely noted that the topic did not come up during Biden’s virtual conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening Washington time.

He didn’t say whether a boycott is being planned.

Despite the lack of an official plan, some legislators have already applauded the notion openly.

After the release of the Post piece, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Twitter, “I’ve long pushed for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, and I’m hoping that the Administration will send a strong message to the CCP, without hurting US athletes.”

A diplomatic boycott, according to Jim Risch, the senior Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would be the “right move” for the US in Beijing.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, has called for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games since May, a move that enraged Chinese authorities at the time.

Many in the Republican Party, however, want Biden to go even further and call for a total boycott of the event, in which not only diplomats and government officials, but also American athletes, refuse to participate.