The Icelandic ruling coalition has reached an agreement on a new government.

More than two months after gaining a majority in a general election, Iceland’s outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday that it had negotiated an agreement to stay in office for another four years.

According to the parties, Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to lead the government.

In the September election, the Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party, and the center-right Progressive Party gained 38 of the 63 seats in parliament, up from 33 in the previous election in 2017.

After a decade of political turmoil, Iceland has enjoyed four years of calm thanks to an unorthodox coalition that has earned Jakobsdottir some criticism and seen her party lose ground in the election.

This is the first election since 2003 in which an exiting government has kept its majority.

“It has been difficult for the previous four years and will continue to be difficult in the future. Working with people who don’t agree with you on everything, though, may be beneficial “AFP spoke with Jakobsdottir.

“The parliamentary election sent a very strong message, giving the government a very clear majority,” she continued.

Her Left-Green Movement received only eight seats, three fewer than in 2017, losing ground to its right-wing coalition partners, who both had excellent showings.

While Jakobsdottir retains her prime ministership, her party loses control of the symbolically significant environment and health ministries. However, she will continue to lead the fisheries and agricultural ministries, as well as the employment ministry.

Meanwhile, the Independence Party, which is the largest party in the country, retains the finance, foreign affairs, and justice portfolios, as well as the environment and industry portfolios.

The Progressive Party will lead the ministries of health, education, trade, and culture, as well as a new infrastructure portfolio that includes transportation, housing, and urbanization issues.

Ideological differences between the Left Greens and the Independence Party were blamed for the protracted discussions to form the new administration.

Furthermore, the parties had to wait for the final election results, which were only confirmed by parliament on Thursday after vote irregularities in one of the island’s six constituencies were detected.