The ICC Prosecutor excludes the United States from the Afghan investigation.

Instead of suspected US crimes, the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court stated Monday that he will focus on the Taliban and Islamic State-conduct Khorasan’s in Afghanistan.

Karim Khan has requested justices to reopen the court’s investigation into Afghanistan, which was halted last year at Kabul’s request, claiming that the Taliban’s takeover meant that war crimes would no longer be properly prosecuted.

However, rights activists were outraged when Khan, who entered office in June on a promise to overhaul the ICC, declared that the inquiry into American forces would be “deprioritized” in favor of focusing on Islamist groups.

The ICC’s Afghan investigation has long infuriated Washington, prompting President Donald Trump’s administration to sanction Khan’s predecessor Fatou Bensouda.

According to Khan, the Taliban’s current de facto rule of Afghanistan’s land “represents a substantial shift in circumstances justifying the current application” to resume the probe.

In early 2020, the now-deposed administration in Kabul requested that the ICC stop its investigation while it investigated war crimes in the country. Where member states are unable or unwilling to prosecute, the court can step in.

Because of the ICC’s limited resources and the necessity to focus on cases that are most likely to result in convictions, Khan said he would now focus on Afghanistan.

“As a result, I have chosen to focus my office’s investigations in Afghanistan on alleged Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (”IS-K”) crimes, while deprioritizing other elements of this investigation,” he stated.

This was due to the “gravity, scale, and ongoing nature of alleged Taliban and Islamic State crimes,” according to Khan.

In 2006, the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened a preliminary investigation there, with the mandate to look into crimes dating back to Afghanistan’s admission to the court three years before.

In 2017, Bensouda requested approval for a formal investigation, claiming that there was “reasonable cause to assume” that both the Taliban and US forces in Afghanistan, as well as the CIA in secret detention centers across the world, had committed war crimes.

In 2019, ICC courts rejected the launch of an investigation, stating that it “would not serve the interests of justice,” but in 2020, appeals judges approved it, only for the investigation to be postponed at Afghanistan’s request.

Over the Afghanistan investigation, Washington has long been hostile to the International Criminal Court (ICC), of which it is not a member. After 20 years, US forces left the country at the end of August.

Khan, on the other hand, stated that the ICC will “stay aware of.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.