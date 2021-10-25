The husband of a British-Iranian detainee in Iran has begun a hunger strike.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian detained in Iran since 2016, began a hunger strike on Sunday to protest the British government’s failure to win her release.

Richard Ratcliffe intends to spend the night in a tent outside the Foreign Office, a week after his wife’s appeal against a second prison sentence in Iran was dismissed.

Ratcliffe claimed he started his hunger strike, his second since 2018, to push Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government to “accept responsibility” for his wife’s situation, according to an online petition with more than 3.5 million signatures.

“The principal abuser in Nazanin’s case is Tehran,” he continued, but “the UK is also failing us down.”

His family is “stuck in a battle between two states” over a 400 million pound debt that London has refused to settle since the Shah of Iran was deposed in 1979, he explained.

“On the eve of Boris Johnson taking over as Prime Minister two years ago, I went on hunger strike in front of the Iranian Embassy,” Ratcliffe wrote.

“We were allowed to camp in front of the Iranian Embassy for 15 days two years ago, much to their chagrin,” he claimed.

“But it got Gabriella home,” he continued, referring to the couple’s now seven-year-old daughter, who had accompanied her mother to Iran.

“Now we’re treating the UK government the same way,” he stated.

“I never expected to have to go on another hunger strike.” “It’s not a typical act,” Ratcliffe explained.

“It appears strange that the same approaches must be used to persuade the government here, to close the accountability gap.”

“It’s becoming increasingly evident that Nazanin’s issue might have been resolved months ago if it hadn’t been for other diplomatic objectives,” he said.

“The Prime Minister (Johnson) must bear responsibility for this.” Who does the government have to answer to for its decisions? “Who will be held accountable?” Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 43-year-old project manager who resided in London with her husband and daughter, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison.

She was sentenced to another year in prison and barred from leaving the country for another year in late April.

Her family is concerned that she may be sent back to prison, which she was allowed to leave with an electronic bracelet in March 2020 due to worries about Covid-19.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is one of a number of Western passport holders that have been detained by Iran.