The Human Faces of Germany’s Migrant Surge Through Belarus

Siban, a 19-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker, dreams of starting a new life after a grueling journey from Belarus at the Eisenhuettenstadt refugee reception center on Germany’s border with Poland.

“I want to live here,” he says in broken German, which he learned online over the course of a few months.

After traveling to Minsk from Turkey, Siban spent eight days walking across Poland to reach Germany.

“I didn’t have any food or water, and it was really chilly. It was exhausting “According to AFP, he said.

According to German police, more than 6,100 unlawful migrants have entered Germany via Poland from Belarus since the beginning of this year, the majority of them are from the Middle East.

In response for sanctions imposed over a crackdown on the opposition, the EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them into the bloc on foot.

The purported strategy, according to German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, is a “hybrid threat” in which refugees are exploited as political weapons.

The refugees are crossing from Belarus into Poland and the Baltic States, but many continue on to Germany, which is considered as welcoming to migrants following Angela Merkel’s decision to open the borders to hundreds of thousands of migrants in 2015-16.

When refugees arrive in Germany, they are not immediately deported back to Poland as EU laws would suggest, but instead are sent to registration centers.

According to Olaf Jansen, chairman of the city’s migration authority, the center in Eisenhuettenstadt has received ten times more arrivals this year than in 2020.

“Even if we don’t have the same statistics” at the national level, it seems like 2015 all over again, he says.

To accommodate the newcomers and make room for Covid-19 testing centers, a dozen more tents have been built up.

Iraqis make up around half of the 1,300 asylum seekers at the center. Syrians, Afghans, Iranians, and Yemenis make up the majority of the rest.

The majority of them wish to stay in Germany. “Only a small percentage of people wish to carry on to France or northern Europe,” Jansen says.

“I intend to stay in Germany and further my education. It’s pleasant here, “Rohullah, a 23-year-old Afghani who arrived four days ago, agrees.

Some people pass the time by playing football between tents, while others talk on the phone while sitting in the courtyard. Everyone has a story of a long walk that was tiresome.

Zeidun, a 22-year-old Iraqi from Fallujah, walked nonstop.