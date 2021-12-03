The Hotspots Of Modern Slavery (infographic).

According to data from the Walk Free Foundation, around 10.5 percent of North Korea’s population, including migrant workers and human trafficking victims, are classified as contemporary slaves. While this only accounts for about 7% of the estimated global population of modern slaves, only one other country in the globe comes close to matching this population percentage, as seen in our graph.

Eritrea, an African country, is ranked second on the list, with 9.3 percent of its population considered to be contemporary slaves (451,000). While only 1.7 percent of Pakistan’s population lives in slave-like conditions, the country ranks third in the world in terms of the total number of persons compelled to work or marry against their will, after China and India.

Modern slaves, according to the Walk Free Foundation, include victims of job maltreatment, debt bondage, forced marriage, and sex trafficking, among other things. Because concrete data is nearly impossible to obtain, the non-profit based its analysis on data from Gallup polls in 48 countries, as well as assessments of individual- and country-level risk factors such as armed conflicts, governance issues such as labor laws, a lack of basic needs, the status of disenfranchised groups such as migrants and women, and overall inequality levels in the countries included in the report.