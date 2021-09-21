The horrifying video of a mysterious ‘creature’ washed up on the beach has sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories.

A odd video of a “monster” washed up on a beach in Central America has been seen over 25 million times, prompting speculation over what it was.

Ali Dupin photographed the “prehistoric” animal near Playa Venao, Panama, and posted it to social media sites such as TikTok and YouTube.

Dupin, who claims to be a surfer on her Instagram page, came spotted the monster late at night and filmed a close-up of the head and mouth before moving down the body to the feet.

“Holy s***, I found this strange thing on the beach in Playa Venao last night!!” She took the TikTok video, which was posted on Thursday and can be seen here.

She also shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “What kind of #prehistoric creature is this?”

She wasn’t short on ideas for what it could be after being viewed 25.9 million times. Many people assumed it was a monkey cadaver, while others believed the video was a hoax, made solely for the purpose of gaining attention.

“I assume it’s a monkey who drowned,” Sir Ronny McDonny said. “Its feet are hand-like, so I’m betting it’s a monkey.”

Tori George is a theorist. “It’s a dead monkey that’s been sitting in water for a long time,” says the narrator.

“This is a sun-bleached monkey carcass, at least that’s what I think,” XoJordie observed. Given the location, it would make sense. But there’s no denying that this is a primate.”

“I saw another post where they indicated it was a dead spider monkey,” Brittany Dorman added. Its hair had fallen out from being dead and in the sea for so long.”

Their speculation is not without merit, as the white color, as well as other distortions, could have been created by the weather.

Website eForensics explained: “After the fleshy portion of an individual is gone the skeleton is left without protection from the sun. Bleaching, shrinking, and warping are the three basic types of damage induced by sunlight.

"Sun bleaching occurs when a bone is left on the surface of the ground or is only partially buried. Bone that is exposed to sunlight will undergo discoloration, taking on a bleached.