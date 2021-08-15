The Hong Kong group that organized the massive democracy rallies has disbanded.

In the face of China’s growing crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong, the protest alliance that organized record-breaking democracy protests two years ago announced its disbandment on Sunday.

The breakdown occurs as China remakes Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image, purging the city of any disloyal or unpatriotic individuals or groups.

In the months of democratic protests that engulfed Hong Kong in 2019, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) was a significant actor.

However, the group claimed that Beijing’s subsequent crackdown on pro-democracy activists and a de facto ban on protests had rendered it obsolete.

In a statement announcing its disbandment, the Civil Human Rights Front noted, “All member groups have been suppressed, and civil society is facing an unprecedented terrible challenge.”

The remaining assets, worth HK$1.6 million ($205,000), would be transferred to “suitable groups,” according to the statement.

Protests in 2019 began in response to a divisive law that would have permitted extraditions from the semi-autonomous city to authoritarian mainland China.

However, as large gatherings were dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets, they quickly evolved into cries for greater democracy and police accountability.

The CHRF, which was created in 2002, preached nonviolence and drew audiences of hundreds of thousands into the streets on a regular basis.

According to some estimates, more than a million people marched in various demonstrations in a city with a population of 7.3 million people.

However, as conflicts between riot police and smaller groups of more hardline, typically young, protestors escalated, the purposefully leaderless democracy movement became increasingly furious.

The Chinese government has dismissed protestors’ demands, portraying them as part of a foreign plan to destabilize the nation.

Last year, the city was hit with a broad national security bill that criminalized much dissent and saw several of the city’s democracy leaders imprisoned for fleeing overseas.

According to an AFP tally, more than 30 civil society organizations have already disbanded, fearing that national security police will come after them next.

The city’s largest union, the Professional Teachers Union (PTU), announced earlier this week that it would be closing down after nearly 50 years of service.

Most of the CHRF’s top activists are already in prison, including former leaders Jimmy Sham and Figo Chan, for organizing the protests or on national security accusations.

However, the organization has been kept alive, at least in name, by a tiny handful of activists.

National security officers had already initiated an investigation into the umbrella group's finances and whether or not it was a terrorist organization.