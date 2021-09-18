The Hong Kong elite has formed a new powerful ‘Patriots Only’ committee.

Under a new “patriots only” system imposed by Beijing, Hong Kong’s political elite will choose a strong committee on Sunday that will choose the city’s future leader and nearly half of the legislature.

The financial capital has never been a democracy – despite years of protests – but once the city was handed over to Communist China in 1997, a small but strong opposition was tolerated.

Huge, often violent, pro-democracy rallies erupted two years ago, prompting Beijing to respond with a crackdown and a new political system in which only those deemed loyal can run for office.

On Sunday, members of the city’s governing classes will elect a 1,500-seat Election Committee in the inaugural ballot under the new system, called “patriots rule Hong Kong.”

That committee will appoint 40 of the city’s 90 legislative seats in December – 30 will be picked by special interest groups, and only 20 will be elected directly.

It will choose Hong Kong’s next China-approved leader the following year.

Beijing claims that the new political system would be more representative and that “anti-China” people will be barred from holding office.

Critics claim it excludes the pro-democracy opposition and transforms Hong Kong into a mirror image of the authoritarian Communist Party-run mainland.

Nathan Law, a renowned democracy leader who escaped to Britain last year, told AFP that Hong Kongers are completely blocked off from election operations.

“All election candidates will be turned into puppet showmen, completely controlled by Beijing… with no serious competition.”

Former legislator Ted Hui, who emigrated to Australia, said Hong Kong’s political system has devolved into “a rubber-stamp game fully controlled by Beijing.”

“It’s not just a controlled democracy. Hui told AFP, “It’s an autocracy attempting to appear civilized.”

All candidates for public office must be screened for political loyalty and cleared of being a national security danger under the new system.

In 2016, 233,000 Hong Kong residents were given the opportunity to vote for the Election Committee.

That number has now been reduced to roughly 4,800 people, or about 0.6 percent of Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million. 6,000 cops will be deployed, according to police, to guarantee there are no demonstrations or interruptions.

With only 364 seats up for grabs in Sunday’s election, the vast majority of seats are a one-horse battle. The others will be picked by special interest groups or appointed ex-officio.

As a result, the committee will be even more heavily laden with pro-Beijing votes than before, including loyalist legislators and members of national bodies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.