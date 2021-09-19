The Hong Kong elite has formed a new powerful ‘Patriots Only’ committee.

Under a new “patriots only” system imposed by Beijing, Hong Kong’s political elite began picking a strong committee on Sunday that will determine the city’s future leader and nearly half of the legislature.

The financial capital has never been a democracy – despite years of protests – but once the city was handed over to Communist China in 1997, a small but strong opposition was tolerated.

Huge, often violent, pro-democracy rallies erupted two years ago, prompting Beijing to respond with a crackdown and a new political system in which only those deemed loyal can run for office.

On Sunday, members of the city’s governing classes voted for a 1,500-seat Election Committee in the inaugural poll under the new system, which was dubbed “Patriots Rule Hong Kong.”

That committee will pick 40 of the city’s 90 legislators in December, with the remaining 30 being chosen by special interest groups and only 20 being directly elected. It will choose Hong Kong’s next Beijing-approved leader the following year.

Beijing claims that the new political system would be more representative and that “anti-China” people will be barred from holding office.

Critics argue that it leaves no room for the pro-democracy opposition, effectively converting Hong Kong into a mirror image of the authoritarian Communist Party-run mainland, with any lingering semblance of choice erased.

Nathan Law, a renowned democracy leader who escaped to Britain last year, told AFP that Hong Kongers are completely blocked off from election operations.

“All election candidates will be turned into puppet showmen, completely controlled by Beijing… with no serious competition.”

Former legislator Ted Hui, who emigrated to Australia, said Hong Kong’s political system has devolved into “a rubber-stamp game fully controlled by Beijing.”

“It’s not just a controlled democracy. Hui told AFP, “It’s an autocracy attempting to appear civilized.”

All candidates for public office must be screened for political loyalty and cleared of being a national security danger under the new system.

In 2016, 233,000 Hong Kong residents were given the opportunity to vote for the Election Committee.

That number has now been reduced to roughly 4,800 people, or 0.06 percent of Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million. 6,000 cops were on standby, according the police, to guarantee there were no demonstrations or interruptions.

“This is a crucial election, despite the small number of people eligible to vote,” Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters, adding that the new method will prevent “anti-China troublemakers” from “obstructing” the administration.

The great majority of seats are available. Brief News from Washington Newsday.