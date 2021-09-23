The History, Importance, And Quotes Of The International Day Of Sign Languages

According to the United Nations, the International Day of Sign Languages is commemorated annually on September 23 with the goal of raising awareness about the relevance of sign language “in the full realization of the human rights of individuals who are deaf.”

On September 23, 2018, the first International Day of Sign Languages was observed. The date was chosen because it is also the 50th anniversary of the founding of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD).

The day strives to support and defend the linguistic individuality of everyone who uses sign languages to communicate. There are around 70 million deaf persons worldwide.

WFD’s official website notes, “Deaf communities have been increasing and thriving throughout the years, providing us all strength; now is the time to honor their tremendous endurance at the local, national, and international level.”

This year’s theme is “We Sign for Human Rights,” which emphasizes “how each of us – deaf and hearing people all over the globe – can work together hand in hand to promote the acknowledgment of our right to use sign languages in all areas of life,” according to the United Nations’ official website.

