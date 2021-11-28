The ‘Historical Disputes’ between South Korea and Japan are riddled with holes.

Right now, Kim Jong-Un must be laughing heartily.

Democrats are tripping over themselves to offer him concessions just three weeks after he launches yet another middle finger missile test into the Pacific. The progressive wing of the party wants President Joe Biden to declare “the end of war” with North Korea and usher in a “new age of peace,” according to a letter signed by 23 members of Congress, including Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. President Moon Jae-aim in’s of achieving Korean reunification at all costs is not to be laughed at.

In this scenario, the US, Japan, and South Korea’s trilateral alliance is the key to preserving America’s national security from Pyongyang’s dangerously unpredictable tyrant. However, many of the same activists who are encouraging Biden to send fruit baskets and hugs to North Korea are attacking the alliance’s strength.

Relations between Seoul and Tokyo used to be fairly solid and at least functional, but they have deteriorated under Biden’s watch.

Their differences have little to do with any present political, social, or cultural issue, but rather with South Korea’s seemingly perpetual complaints from Japan’s occupation of the peninsula more than 76 years ago. All of these issues were previously resolved in the 1965 accords establishing bilateral relations, which were then reinforced by a 2015 agreement on “final and irreversible” resolution brokered by Washington. Nonetheless, a handful of cases are still making their way through the courts, threatening Japanese corporations with property seizures and claims from former “comfort women” who served in military brothels.

A robust trilateral alliance is urgently needed, not only to restrain North Korea but also to manage tensions with China. As a result, it’s fascinating that Washington defaults to neutrality and even encouragement of South Korean activists, despite the fact that the US has an extensive factual record of this period’s history that paints a quite different story.

Congress approved the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act in 1998, followed by the Japanese Imperial Government Disclosure Act in 2000, as part of an overarching attempt to shed light on various unresolved matters dating back to World War II. These two statutes established an official government Interagency Working Group (IWG) charged with locating, identifying, inventorying, and recommending classified information for declassification.