The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic Bombings are still being debated 76 years later.

World War II historians continue to debate President Harry S. Truman’s choice to unleash nuclear weapons on civilian populations seventy-six years after the United States dropped nuclear weapons on two Japanese cities.

Despite sustaining crushing blows in combat with Allied Forces in the Pacific theater, Japan resolutely refused to surrender in the summer of 1945. According to US War Department estimates, “Operation Downfall,” a plan to force a surrender by invading and occupying the country, would require 1.7 million US troops. According to military leaders at the time, the invasion would have resulted in 1.7 to 4 million American casualties, including 400,000–800,000 deaths, and 5–10 million Japanese deaths.

After his predecessor Franklin Delano Roosevelt died, Truman learned of America’s effort to develop an atomic bomb. On August 6 and 9, he authorized the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

It’s been difficult to calculate the death counts in Hiroshima and Nagasaki because injuries and radiation exposure killed people for years after the bombings.

When the Enola Gay, a B-29 bomber, dropped the “Little Boy” bomb on Hiroshima, the initial impact killed 70,000 people, largely civilians, according to the US Department of Energy. By the end of the year, the death toll had likely risen to 100,000, with subsequent deaths after five years pushing the total to 200,000 as long-term consequences of the radiation became apparent.

According to a Department of Energy estimate, the initial bomb killed 40,000 people and injured 60,000 more when “Fat Man” obliterated Nagasaki three days later. The death toll could have risen to 140,000 in the last five years.

The death and destruction were not out of proportion to the three-year-long aerial bombing campaigns, including those carried out by the United States. The fire-bombing of Tokyo by US Army Air Forces on March 9, 1945, resulted in a larger immediate death toll and devastated more territory than the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks.

The long-term consequences of atomic radiation, as well as rising death counts, set the two distinct from prior bombing campaigns.

Thomas Sutton, a political science professor at Baldwin Wallace University whose parents both worked on the Manhattan Project, claimed, “No one knew.”

“There were a lot of hypotheticals, and they were well aware of nuclear-induced repercussions. This is a condensed version of the information.