The Hindu ‘Nine Nights’ Festival, Navratri 2021, commemorates the triumph of good over evil.

This year’s “Navratri,” a nine-day Hindu celebration dedicated to the goddess Durga, begins on October 7 and ends on October 15.

In Hindu mythology, the goddess Durga, a symbol of motherhood, might, and bravery, beat the monster Mahishasura in a nine-night battle.

Navratri, which literally translates to “nine nights,” is celebrated with chanting, prayers, and fasting. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different aspect of the goddess. The idols are immersed in water bodies on the ninth day of the rites.

Dussehra, or Victory Day, falls on the tenth day. According to Britannica, Dussehra comes on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month Ashwin.

The goddess of wealth, success, and prosperity, Lakshmi, is worshipped for the next three days before moving on to Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

Food is not fully avoided during the fast, although grains, such as rice, as well as meat, eggs, lentils, legumes, onion, and garlic, are not eaten.

Navratri celebrations in India include worshiping goddess Durga in her nine forms, as well as traditional dance and music. Farmers spread seeds during this time to seek Durga’s blessings, who is also associated with the earth’s fertility. People participate in evening feasts with their loved ones in addition to dancing.

Durga’s Forms: Day 1: Shailaputri, also known as the Himalayan Daughter.

Brahmacharini, the second day’s emblem, represents a woman who seeks sacred religious knowledge.

Day 3: Chandraghanta, the half-moon-shaped bell-bearer.

Day 4: Kushmanda, the universe’s founder, is thought to aid in improving health and bestowing prosperity and strength.

Day 5: Skandamata, a maternal symbol.

Day 6: Katyayani, named after the sage Katya, who is said to have given birth to goddess Durga in one form at his home.

Day 7: Kalaratri, considered one of Durga’s many destructive manifestations.

Day 8: Mahagauri, Lord Shiva’s wife.

Day 9: Siddhidatri, the goddess of extraordinary abilities.