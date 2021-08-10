The Hilarious Formal Resignation of a Grocery Store Employee Has Been Viewed 100,000 Times.

When it comes to handing in your resignation letter at work, it can be a difficult affair, but one grocery store employee added some humor to the situation.

Reddit user s1mps0n24 was told by his manager at British supermarket giant Tesco that if he wanted to leave, he needed to submit an official resignation letter. The worker, on the other hand, followed the request to its logical conclusion with a renaissance-worthy exhibit.

“When I told my boss I was leaving, he told me I needed to write a proper resignation letter. So I went all out in response,” he commented on Reddit, where the video received over 119,000 votes in only two days.

In the video, the suited worker hands the wax-sealed letter to another man in a suit, who begins reading it aloud. While the order was read out, the worker stood on a step with a cane.

When I told my boss that I was leaving, he told me that I needed to write a proper resignation letter. So I went all out in retaliation. “To whom it may concern,” says the hilarious “To whom it may concern.” He said, “I write this letter from a position of grief and remorse.” “These six long, grueling years have worn me down considerably. My knees have become weak, and the oil on my elbows has depleted, as I have delighted and labored with my subordinates.” “This is not for every guy to accept enormous goods into their backdoor. Nonetheless, that was my responsibility,” he continued, alluding to his status as the store’s delivery man.

“You have infinitely elevated the bar for your predecessor,” the letter said after praising “Steve, the ruler of this excellent establishment.” To claim that his name will be remembered is an exaggeration. I conclude this letter by expressing my gratitude to my former coworkers and hereby submit my formal resignation.” To the satisfaction of many observers, the worker ended his statement with a simple, “Alright, see you later,” before stepping down.

He later confirmed that he got along well with the manager, saying, “I had a lovely talk with the guy I presented the letter to afterwards.” The video has received over 100,000 votes on Reddit. This is a condensed version of the information.