The Hijacker Purchased Items for a Fake Bomb to Scare Passengers at a Florida Walmart.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On September 3, Marwan Al-Shehhi went to Walmart on Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Florida, and bought a toggle switch, gel mate, auto tape, and a 9-volt battery. The goods appear to have been utilized to make a bomb-like device to put onboard United Airlines Flight 175 to frighten and overpower the passengers.

On September 11, at 9:00 a.m., Peter Hanson, a passenger on al-plane, Shehhi’s called his father and said, “It’s getting awful, Dad… A stewardess was stabbed in the back… They appear to be armed with knives and mace… They claimed to have a bomb… On the plane, things are rapidly deteriorating… Passengers are vomiting and becoming ill… The plane is erratic in its maneuvers… I don’t believe the pilot is in control of the plane… I believe we are on our way down… I believe they plan to fly into a building in Chicago or elsewhere… Dad, don’t worry… If it happens, it will happen quickly… “My God, my God,” says the narrator.

The hijackers sprayed Mace, pepper spray, or some other irritant in the first-class cabin of American Airlines Flight 11, commanded by Mohammed Atta, to force passengers and flight attendants to the back of the plane. They also claimed to have a bomb, although there is no proof that they even got the bogus components assembled by al-Shehhi.

None of the flight attendants or passengers on American Airlines flight 77, bound for the Pentagon, mentioned any stabbing or the use of Mace, nor any threat of a bomb.

At 9:32 a.m., Ziad Jarrah, the pilot of United Flight 93, gave the following announcement: “Ladies and Gentlemen. Here, captain, please take a seat and remain seated. On board, we have a bomb. So, take a seat.” However, there is no proof that there was a bomb on board or that any of Jarrah’s men had the same bogus components as al-Shehhi.

“The FBI told us they found no indication of explosives at the crash,” the 9/11 Commission would later report. This is a condensed version of the information.