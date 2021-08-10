The Hijacker chosen by Osama bin Laden was almost fired from the 9/11 plot.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On August 9, Mohammed Atta and Khalid al-Mihdhar would face off at William Patterson State College in Wayne, New Jersey. Atta flew to New Jersey to assess the situation. Al-Mihdhar, a Saudi pilot chosen early on by Osama bin Laden himself, would prove to be the most difficult of the 19 hijackers. He was one of the first to arrive in the United States in January 2000. After failing to complete flight school in San Diego, he decides to depart the United States and return to the Middle East in June 2000, defying al Qaeda’s orders. He claims that he is going to Yemen to see his wife and newborn son (he is a Saudi national).

Al-Mihdhar left Nawaf al-Hazmi, another Saudi and bin Laden pilot nominee, behind in California because he couldn’t speak English and hadn’t attended flight school. After al-Mihdhar left to check on al-Hazmi, Atta traveled to San Diego and told him to wait until the fourth pilot, Hani Hanjour (another Saudi), arrived and took him under his wing.

According to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Atta pushed to have al-Mihdhar removed from the operation, but al Qaeda’s Afghan headquarters urged that he participate as a “muscle man” (he was paired with Hani Hanjour to attack the Pentagon).

Al-Mihdhar applied for a new visa at the US embassy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 13th. He entered the United States using a different Saudi passport (issued 13 days earlier) than the one he used to enter the country in January 2000. He also stated on his visa application that he had never visited the nation. Though the CIA suspected al-Mihdhar of being an al Qaeda operative, the Department’s consular computer system had no information to that effect, State Department visa officials later told the 9/11 Commission that the only reason al-visa Mihdhar’s might have been denied was in an obvious deception, and that even though the CIA suspected al-Mihdhar of being an al Qaeda operative, the Department’s consular computer system had no information to that effect. He was not on any terrorist or entrance into the United States watch lists.

The fact that the CIA was involved in the al-Mihdhar case adds to the tragedy. This is a condensed version of the information.