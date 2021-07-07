The Health Minister of India is among those who have been removed from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Following widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed 12 senior members of his cabinet on Wednesday.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Health Minister, was one of the officials who resigned just hours before the cabinet reshuffle. Vardhan’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been scrutinized.

The Associated Press quoted journalists and political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay as saying, “You have senior ministers being removed in one clean sweep.” “By making these changes, the government has admitted that it failed miserably in its handling of the pandemic.”

India has reported 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the third highest number of any country. The spread of the Delta variant through the country’s already strained health-care system has caused half of those to occur in the last two months.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prasad was embroiled in a squabble with Twitter over India’s new internet regulations, which digital activists fear will stifle online expression and privacy.

President Ram Nath Kovind swore in fifteen Cabinet ministers and 28 junior ministers at a ceremony in the presidential palace on Wednesday. Eight junior ministers have been promoted to the Cabinet.

The new ministers’ portfolios were expected to be revealed later Wednesday or Thursday.

Modi kept Amit Shah as Home Minister, Rajnath Singh as Defense Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister, and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister.

It is the first Cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power for a second term in 2019.

The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in April elections in key West Bengal state, a test of its handling of the pandemic.

Modi will face another major test of his popularity in legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand states in February and March next year, which may prove to be a bellwether for his party’s fate in the 2024 national elections.