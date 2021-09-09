The Haitian government unveils a draft of a new constitution — and then shuts it down.

Haiti’s government released a proposed new constitution on Wednesday, reinforcing the need for such a reform as the country continues in crisis since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated, “A new constitution would not be a cure for all of our issues.”

“However, if we can agree on this approach of structuring governance in a more balanced and efficient manner, it will serve as a springboard for further agreements on our country’s future,” he said.

Politicians and ordinary Haitians are severely split on how their poor, disaster-prone country should be managed right now, as it tries to recover from Moise’s assassination in his home on July 7.

The post-assassination administration, led by Henry, wants general elections as soon as feasible, while the opposition argues a transitional government should be in place for two years.

Aside from parliamentary and presidential elections, which were supposed to take place in 2018 but were postponed, the government aims to carry through a constitutional overhaul that Moise had started.

The president’s powers would be bolstered by the new charter, at the expense of parliament’s.

It would do away with the prime ministership and replace it with a vice presidency, which would be elected in the same election as the president.

This arrangement is intended to help Haiti avoid the gridlock that it is all too familiar with when it comes to getting things done: currently, every time a new government takes office, parliament must approve the prime minister’s policy agenda, which is always bogged down in endless debate among lawmakers.

Defenders of the new constitution argue that it will aid in the fight against corruption by making it easier to prosecute government officials, cabinet members, and the president once he or she leaves office in ordinary courts.

Currently, the method for bringing accusations against such officials is for the lower house of parliament to file charges and the senate to have a trial.

Mona Jean, a lawyer who served on the team that produced the new constitution, said, “Immunity is not synonymous with impunity.” “A government employment cannot be used to benefit oneself illegally.”

Henry did not state how he believes the new constitution should be ratified.

Moise recommended a referendum, which the electoral office has set for November 7th. Brief News from Washington Newsday.