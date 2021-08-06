The Hackney Heroine Saved My Life During the London Riots

In the London Riots exactly ten years ago, the Hackney Heroine saved my life.

In August 2011, riots began in Tottenham, London, after the death of Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed by police. Riots began in the local region and spread throughout London and major English cities. The reasons for what transpired are complex—systemic racism, a lack of socioeconomic prospects, and a growing skepticism of police intervention, particularly against Black British men—and they are still being argued today. With the Windrush scam, the Grenfell tragedy, and the British arm of the Black Lives Matter movement, many of the fundamental issues are still very much alive.

However, during the unrest in Hackney, East London, ten years ago, one voice grabbed international news in a YouTube video. Pauline Pearce, dubbed the Hackney Heroine in the film, stood on the street with her walking stick, accusing the local community of fighting against itself. She explained, “We’re not coming together to fight for a cause; we’re running down Foot Locker.” “Let’s fight for a fing cause if we’re fighting for a cause. “You jerks piss me off.”

Before I was confronted by individuals present, I was there as a junior reporter talking to demonstrators and business owners, attempting to understand what was going on and obtain some film of the burning automobiles.

“What the f*** are you doing?” says the narrator. As I was recording a blazing van, one protester said to me, “No photos.” Three demonstrators confronted me, and the situation swiftly deteriorated. “Either delete it immediately or we’ll murder you.”

The ruckus had attracted attention, and in what seemed like an instant, roughly ten demonstrators surged towards me, drawing the attention of a road-full of people.

“Put the phone down and run,” one observer said, but the commotion had surrounded me by roughly 30 people. My phone was stolen while I was being grabbed, beaten, and stomped. Then a woman grabbed me and dragged me towards a block of flats. She warned at the time, “They will kill you.” “There is no law in this place. What the f*** are you trying to accomplish? Run.”

