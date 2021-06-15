The ‘Hack’ on TikTok Plastic Wrap Plates has sparked outrage due of its negative impact on the environment.

TikTok’s list of hacks is constantly expanding. Whether it’s the wrap-folding hack from January or the laundry stripping hack from 2020, Mnd is likely to be incredibly valuable to users.

Viewers, on the other hand, have criticized a “hack” for avoiding dishwashing because of its potential environmental impact.

Damion Francis, aka @dam.i.o.n, revealed how he manages dishwashing: he doesn’t. Francis encouraged viewers to use plastic wrap as a covering between the meal and the dish to the tune of “Baby Work It.”

Francis wraps his dishes in plastic wrap before laying his meal and sauce on top, creating as much chaos as possible, in the video, which was uploaded on June 12 and can be viewed here.

The on-screen text reads, “Hate doing the dishes?” It continues, “Well, you don’t have to.” Francis then removes the plastic and discards it.

The video has got over 500,000 views in three days, however it hasn’t been well accepted on the app. Instead, the bulk of respondents have raised concerns about the environmental impact of constantly putting plastic wrap on dishes.

One viewer remarked, “Wasting plastic, however, is affecting our environment even more.”

“Yeah, because we’re too lazy to do the dishes, we can just trash the planet instead,” another commented.

“Humans become lazy on a whole new level,” one TikTok user said.

In response to one user suggesting he wraps the whole table instead, omitting the need for a plate in the first place, Francis responded: “Imagine the comments then! I’d be accused of single handedly destroying the planet. People need to chill and look at the bigger picture.”

“All these comments about destroying the planet with one bit of cling film. C’mon I probably do more for the planet than you do,” he said in a follow-up video.

However, Francis appeared to hint that he doesn’t actually use the hack himself, in a later video of him washing a dish in the sink.

“How I actually clean my dishes,” he wrote. “Do you really think it’s sustainable to use clingfilm?”

The plastic wrap "hack" might not be about to become the next biggest trick on TikTok. But it may have come in handy for Facebook creators Joe and Lisa, who went viral in May for a "spaghetti hack," which involved them mixing.