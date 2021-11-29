The Gucci Family Calls the Film “House of Gucci” a “Insult” and “Extremely Painful.”

Members of the Gucci family have released a statement to an Italian news outlet, calling director Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci false and offensive.

“The film’s production did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci, the company’s president for 30 years, and members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” read the statement, which was first published by Italian news agency ANSA and later obtained by Variety.

The heirs of fashion entrepreneur Aldo Gucci said in a statement that the family is considering legal action. “The Gucci family reserves the right to take any and all measures necessary to safeguard their name and image, as well as that of their loved ones,” it said. The family also lambasted the film for having a “far from accurate storyline” and “an attitude toward the protagonists of well-known events that never belonged to them.” “This is excruciatingly sad from a human standpoint and an insult to the brand’s current legacy,” the statement read.

“Gucci is a family that lives honoring its ancestors’ efforts, whose memory does not deserve to be disrupted to produce a film that is not real and does not do credit to its protagonists,” the letter said.

Al Pacino plays Aldo Gucci, the chairman of the Gucci design house from 1953 to 1986 in the film. Patrizia Reggiani, a socialite convicted in 1998 of employing a hitman to murder Maurizio Gucci, is played by Lady Gaga (Adam Driver).

Reggiani “is portrayed not only in the film, but also in statements from cast members, as a victim attempting to survive in a masculine and male chauvinist business atmosphere,” according to the family’s statement.

The letter went on to say that throughout the time period depicted in the film, several women occupied important positions within the Gucci firm, including the president of Gucci America, the head of Global PR and communications, and a member of the board of directors of Gucci America.

Despite the family’s declaration that they would safeguard their identity, Variety stated that no legal action has been taken against Scott’s production firm or the family as of yet. This is a condensed version of the information.