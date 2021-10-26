The Greek Prime Minister tells Turkey to stop its “aggressive posturing.”

During a visit to Saudi Arabia to enhance ties with Gulf countries, Greece’s leader called on Turkey to stop its “aggressive posture” and engage in talks over their maritime issue.

After striking defense accords with the US and France earlier this month, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cautioned that Greece has “drawn our lines very, very clearly.”

Before speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Mitsotakis met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, and Bahrain’s crown prince.

“We’re safe and sound. There is no geopolitical threat, in my opinion “Mitsotakis spoke at the ‘Davos in the Desert’ annual meeting, which was attended by Prince Mohammed.

“And I believe that, in the end, Turkey will realize that its confrontational posture in the eastern Mediterranean will lead nowhere.”

Last year, tensions rose when Turkey dispatched a gas exploration ship and a small navy flotilla to search for resources in areas that Greece claims under treaties.

In July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the legal partition of Cyprus, which Ankara invaded in 1974 in retaliation for a coup orchestrated by Greece’s military government.

Greece also accuses Turkey of not doing enough to stop smugglers from sending migrants out in dangerous boats and dinghies from its ports.

More than 2,500 migrants have crossed the Aegean from Turkey this year, compared to nearly 9,700 in 2020, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

Mitsotakis added, “I think we’ve set up our alliances, we’ve drawn our lines very, very clearly.”

“I also hope that Turkey would engage constructively with us at some point in the future to resolve the one major lingering issue we have, which is the demarcation of maritime shores.”

“We’re always ready to dialogue,” he added, “but we won’t be bullied, and we won’t tolerate our sovereign rights to be jeopardized.”