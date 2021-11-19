The Great Smallpox Letter, written by Catherine, echoes Russia’s pandemic woes.

A rare letter written by Russian Empress Catherine the Great imploring her subjects to get smallpox vaccinations has been unveiled in Moscow, as Russia’s current leadership battles with its own vaccination campaign more than two centuries later.

The German-born emperor who enlarged Russia’s borders provides precise instructions to authorities in modern-day Ukraine on how to organize an effective immunization program in a letter dated April 20, 1787 and written to a count.

The letter and a painting of Catherine were put on public display in Moscow on Friday by auction firm MacDougall’s, which specializes in Russian art, before the artifacts go on sale in London.

The papers and photograph are considered to be worth up to 1.2 million pounds ($1.6 million) when purchased together.

They will be on display at a Moscow exhibition until November 30 before going up for auction in London on December 1. They have been held in an unknown private collection until now.

“One of the most important (tasks) should be the introduction of smallpox inoculation,” Catherine wrote to Count Pyotr Rumyantsev, who was supposedly on a trip to Crimea.

“Such vaccination should be universal,” she wrote in neat Cyrillic, signing herself “Catherine” in huge lettering.

She goes on to describe how to make vaccinations more widely available, including setting up temporary lodging in monasteries for people who become ill after being vaccinated.

The Empress was the first person in Russia to receive a smallpox vaccination.

During a press preview on Thursday, the auction house’s co-director and Russian art specialist Yekaterina MacDougall told reporters, “In today’s conditions, we should be very proud of Catherine.”

While President Vladimir Putin claims to have received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccination, he did so months after the outbreak began, and some have chastised him for not doing so on camera.

The Empress had orchestrated a “outrageous” marketing campaign to persuade her subjects to get vaccinated against smallpox, which was ravaging Europe at the time.

Catherine, however, “being a very educated woman,” according to MacDougall, stopped short of requiring vaccines. “She was well aware that the Russian people would revolt.” During the Covid-19 outbreak, many Russians defied Kremlin orders by refusing to be vaccinated against the virus.

Despite Putin’s repeated pleas, barely 40% of Russians are properly vaccinated.

Catherine's letter is "exceptional," historian Oleg Khromov told reporters via video link, "particularly given the predicament we are all in."