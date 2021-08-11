The Governor of New York has resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced his resignation on Tuesday, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and rising pressure from other Democrats.

Cuomo, who was praised a year ago for his management of the coronavirus pandemic before getting engulfed in sexual harassment charges and accusations that he covered up the number of Covid deaths in nursing homes, has had a remarkable fall from grace.

He hails from a family that is as close to political royalty as the state gets — his father Mario served three terms as governor, and his brother Chris is a CNN star show – but he will leave office in two weeks.

In a live televised address, Cuomo said, “I believe the greatest way I can help now, given the circumstances, is if I step aside and allow government get back to government.”

“In 14 days, my resignation will take effect.”

Cuomo will relinquish control of the nation’s fourth-largest state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first female governor.

He has rejected the sexual harassment allegations detailed in an explosive report released by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James last week.

Cuomo stated, “The investigation says I sexually harassed 11 women.” “That was the headline that was heard and seen by the public. Outrage was the reaction. It ought to have been. It was, however, false.”

He did, however, express his desire to apologize “deeply, deeply” to any woman who may have been hurt by his acts.

Cuomo, who was once considered a presidential candidate, remarked, “I’ve gotten too familiar with people.” “I embrace and kiss women and guys on a regular basis. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone in my mind,” he stated. “However, I was unaware of the extent to which the line had been repainted.

He explained, “There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t completely comprehend.” “And I should have,” says the narrator. “There are no justifications.”

President Joe Biden, who had called for Cuomo’s resignation last week, said merely, “I accept the governor’s decision,” in a brief statement Tuesday.

Cuomo was elected governor of New York in 2010 and easily reelected in the predominantly Democratic state in 2014 and 2018 — making him, like his father, a three-term winner.

Cuomo, a Fordham University and Albany Law School alumnus, formerly served as New York's attorney general and as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.