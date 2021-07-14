The Global Demand for Fossil Fuel Power Has ‘Peaked,’ according to an analysis

Electricity generation from fossil fuels has peaked globally, according to a research released Wednesday, as rising markets choose for less expensive renewable technology as part of a global move to cleaner energy.

Renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are already the most cost-effective source of new power generation in 90% of the world’s markets, allowing emerging countries to avoid using oil and gas to satisfy rising electricity demand.

According to new study from India’s Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) and the financial think tank Carbon Tracker, emerging nations are already “leapingfrogging” fossil fuel infrastructure in favor of green power generation.

According to the study, these markets will account for approximately 90% of future electricity demand.

It also revealed that, with the exception of China, demand for fossil fuels has already peaked in practically all rising markets.

However, with solar and wind power quickly expanding in the world’s most polluted country, fossil fuel demand is expected to peak in the next five years.

Furthermore, as demand plateaus, the study concluded that continuing to build fossil-fuel-powered infrastructure could result in billions of dollars in stranded assets for governments.

If China goes ahead with its planned coal facilities, for example, it might lose up to $16 billion by 2030.

“All of the expansion in emerging markets’ electrical supply will come from renewables,” said Kingsmill Bond, a Carbon Tracker energy strategist and report co-author.

“The action will lower the cost of their fossil fuel imports, generate jobs in renewable energy sectors in the United States, and save millions of lives from pollution caused by fossil fuels.”

The study utilized India as an example of how power systems could be rapidly decarbonised under the correct economic conditions. India is a big polluter as well as a key driver of electricity demand increase.

India’s solar capacity has roughly fivefold expanded since 2010, from 20 to 96 gigawatts.

Renewables currently account for 37 percent of India’s energy production, according to the report, which includes electricity from huge hydropower projects.

The demand for fossil fuel generation “reached a plateau in 2018, and then declined in 2019 and 2020,” according to the report.

The international community has a “moral obligation,” according to Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW and study co-author, to assist developing countries in greening their grids.

According to Ghosh, “around 770 million people still lack access to electricity.” “They only account for a minor portion of the expected increase in electricity demand.”

The authors of the paper acknowledged that “vested interests” were stymieing the global green energy transition.

Subsidies for fossil fuels, for example, are estimated to be in the trillions of dollars per year.

