The global death toll from Covid has surpassed 5 million, according to an AFP tally.

According to a statistic obtained by AFP from government sources, five million people have died globally as a result of Covid-19 since the disease first arose in China nearly two years ago.

Even as mortality rates fall due to a global vaccination deployment that has seen billions of people inoculated, Monday’s milestone occurred nearly four months after four million deaths were recorded.

While the number of deaths per day in the world dipped below 8,000 for the first time in over a year in early October, there are still blackspots around the world.

“Due to the current surge in the epidemic across Europe, the total number of cases and deaths of Covid-19 is increasing for the first time in two months,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference on Thursday.

The rising mortality toll in the 52 nations and territories that make up the WHO’s European region is primarily coming from the east.

Infections and deaths in Russia, a country where vaccine hesitancy is high, have reached new highs, with average daily fatalities exceeding 1,000 since October 20.

And, according to the officials, the death toll is greatly exaggerated.

As of November 1, the government’s daily death toll stood at 239,693.

However, the national statistics office Rosstat, which uses a broader definition of Covid fatalities, reported approximately 450,000 deaths at the end of September.

Following Russia, Ukraine and Romania have the highest daily death tolls in Europe, averaging 546 and 442 deaths per day over the past seven days, respectively.

The world’s deadliest region is Latin America and the Caribbean (1,521,193 deaths since the start of the pandemic).

However, since May, the number of daily deaths has decreased to roughly 840.

Over the past seven days, more than 1,400 deaths were reported in the United States, a 15% decrease from the previous week. The country is bearing the brunt of the pandemic, with a total of 746,747 deaths.

Because of the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO thinks that the pandemic’s true toll could be two to three times higher than official figures.

According to the Economist magazine, over 17 million people have died as a result of Covid.

Professor Arnaud Fontanet of the Pasteur Institute told AFP, “This figure seems more reasonable to me.”

In any event, the death toll is smaller than that of previous pandemics, such as the Spanish flu, which killed 50-100 million people between 1918 and 1919.

In any event, the death toll is smaller than that of previous pandemics, such as the Spanish flu, which killed 50-100 million people between 1918 and 1919.