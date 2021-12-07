The ‘Gilgamesh Dream Tablet,’ a million-dollar artifact looted during the Gulf War, has finally been returned to Iraq.

After being looted during the Gulf War, a 3,500-year-old tablet has been returned to Iraq.

The cuneiform tablet is thought to be part of the Gilgamesh Epic, one of the world’s oldest surviving sacred texts. It’s known as “The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet” because it tells the account of Gilgamesh’s five dreams while executing a rite.

Before it was destroyed, it was part of Assyrian King Ashurbanipal’s huge library, together with the other tablets telling the story. In 1853, the tablet was discovered and placed in a museum.

Military forces attacked Iraq during the Gulf War. The exact year the tablet was stolen is unknown, although analysts believe it was sometime between 1991 and 2003. The tablet was illegally imported into the United States in the later year.

It moved around from seller to seller and was sold at auctions all over the world. In 2007, the tablet’s vendor even forged a letter claiming that it was discovered in 1981 in a box of bronze fragments.

The tablet was eventually donated to the Hobby Lobby Bible Museum in Washington, D.C. It was purchased at auction in 2014 by the controversial arts and crafts dealer for more than $1.67 million.

Investigations into the tablet’s history began in 2017, but neither the museum nor Hobby Lobby were able to provide any information regarding its origins or history. It remained at the museum until September 2019, when Homeland Security Investigations took it away.

The confiscation was not made public until this year, and the tablet’s forfeiture to Iraq was granted in July. The tablet, with its tumultuous past, has undoubtedly had an adventure equally as tumultuous as Gilgamesh’s.

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, along with 17,925 other recovered treasures, was officially returned to Iraq for a special ceremony on Tuesday. The items were recovered over the course of a year in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, and Italy.

“This day represents a victory against those who seek to steal our magnificent history and ancient civilisation,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein remarked.

Hassan, Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, was also present during the ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.