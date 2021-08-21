The ‘Gig Worker’ Ballot in California has been ruled unconstitutional.

On Friday, a California voter-approved referendum that allows many “gig workers” to be recognized as independent contractors was found unlawful, setting the stage for additional judicial battles over the issue.

The labor legislation known as Proposition 22 essentially reversed a California rule forcing Uber, Lyft, and other app-based, on-demand businesses to categorize their drivers and give employee benefits.

Nonetheless, an Alameda County Superior Court judge determined that the statute was unconstitutional because it “limited the jurisdiction of a… legislature to classify app-based drivers as workers subject to workers’ compensation law.”

Uber has slammed the ruling and promised to appeal it, while some workers affected by the law have hailed it as a chance to fight for better treatment.

The ride-hailing service said in a statement that the verdict “ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of California voters and contradicts both logic and the law.”

“In the meanwhile, Prop. 22 remains in force, with all of the protections and benefits it gives to independent workers across the state,” the statement continued.

A San Francisco driver, Erica Mighetto, said the referendum had been declared a violation of labor rights by the court.

Mighetto continued, “I believe that this is a great opportunity for drivers to fight for a living wage and a fair workplace.” “What a victory for app-based work in the future.”

After a controversial campaign in which labor groups said the proposal would erode worker rights and benefits and supporters argued for a new, flexible economic model, the initiative was passed in November.

The win in California for the “gig economy” was anticipated to reverberate across the country, boosting app-based services but raising suspicions that big business is rewriting labor regulations.

Drivers were independent contractors under the proposal, but Uber and Lyft were required to pay them a minimum wage, a contribution to health care, and other forms of insurance.

The measure was criticized by critics for failing to account for all of the costs suffered by drivers.

Most drivers, according to Uber and Lyft, support the contractor model.

However, many drivers were remained unhappy and upset following the vote, claiming that they have all the disadvantages of being self-employed but none of the benefits.

Drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft utilize their own cars and set their own work schedules, claiming “cherished independence” from the companies.

However, a clever computer program orchestrates how work days unfold, gently nudging drivers to accept as many as possible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.