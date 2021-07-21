The Ghibli Museum in Japan is being saved from permanent closure thanks to a local crowdfunding campaign.

Thousands of businesses around the world were forced to close permanently this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Xinhua, 1,500 enterprises in Japan have declared bankruptcy or shut down as a result of COVID-19’s impacts as of May. Residents of Japan, on the other hand, rallied together to help save one of their favorite sites, which has become popular with both locals and visitors. The Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan, has been saved from permanent closure thanks to kind Japanese philanthropists.

Last Monday, the city of Mitaka launched a crowdfunding drive to raise $90,000 for the Ghibli Museum, also known as the Mitaka City Animation Museum. The campaign asks that each contributor contribute a minimum of $45, which will be provided to the Tokuma Memorial Cultural Foundation for Animation, which oversees the museum, as a grant. Donations are tax deductible, and the campaign is solely open to Japanese citizens.

The city of Mitaka offered the museum a grant last spring, according to the campaign’s website, but the sum was insufficient to pay the needs of “large-scale” renovations. As a result, the city launched the campaign in the hopes of garnering support from Ghibli enthusiasts around the country. They were able to assist.

Despite the fact that the objective was somewhat lofty, the campaign page claimed that it had been met within 24 hours. But the generosity didn’t end there. With 197 days left till the end of the campaign, the campaign has raised around $217,000 as of this writing.

On the official campaign page, the city’s mayor stated, “We would want to offer our sincere gratitude to everyone who made a donation.”

The museum first opened its doors in 2001 and now attracts over 700,000 visitors each year.

The campaign’s description reads, “It is a facility that can be regarded a treasure of Mitaka City, which is garnering attention from all over the world as a basis for spreading culture.” “And, in October of this year (3rd year of Reiwa), we will commemorate the museum’s 20th anniversary.”

According to The Guardian, Reiwa is Japan’s “imperial age,” which began in 2019.

