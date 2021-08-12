The Genocide Conviction of a Top Khmer Rouge Leader Will Be Appealed.

Next week, the last surviving senior Khmer Rouge leader will file an appeal against his life sentence for his role in the regime’s horrors in Cambodia more than four decades ago.

The Khmer Rouge, led by “Brother Number 1” Pol Pot, killed approximately two million Cambodians between 1975 and 1979 through overwork, famine, and mass executions.

On Monday, Khieu Samphan, the regime’s former leader of state, will file an appeal against his 2018 genocide conviction against ethnic Vietnamese.

He and “Brother Number 2” Nuon Chea were condemned to life in prison for genocide and a plethora of other crimes, including forced marriages and rapes.

A UN-backed court sentenced the two to life in prison in 2014 for crimes against humanity connected to the tragic forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in April 1975, when Khmer Rouge troops drove the city’s population into the countryside.

Khieu Samphan, the final remaining Khmer Rouge leader, died in 2019, leaving Nuon Chea as the only living Khmer Rouge leader to appeal the historic ruling.

Khieu Samphan’s defense team has asked the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) to overturn the ruling.

On Thursday, Kong Sam Onn, Khieu Samphan’s lawyer, told AFP that his client would ask the court to acquit him of genocide accusations.

According to Tribunal spokesman Neth Pheaktra, the hearing will take place from Monday through Thursday, and because to Covid-19 constraints, Khieu Samphan and his defense team will sit in a separate room from the judges, who will be in the main courtroom.

Khieu Samphan is expected to testify, according to him.

In 1998, Pol Pot, who wanted to transform Buddhist-majority Cambodia into an agrarian utopia, died without being tried.

Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister Ieng Sary and his wife died before they could be tried.

The UN-backed hybrid court was established in 2006 to try senior Khmer Rouge leaders under a combination of Cambodian and international law.

So yet, only three people have been found guilty, at a cost of more than $300 million.

Hun Sen, the country’s strongman Prime Minister and a former Khmer Rouge cadre, has spoken out against any further indictments, claiming that they will destabilize the country.