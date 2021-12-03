The Gavi Alliance has approved funds for the roll-out of malaria vaccines across Africa.

Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, announced on Thursday that its board of directors has approved an initial $155.7 million for the first malaria vaccine for children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am ecstatic that the Gavi board has approved money for a new malaria immunization campaign,” said Jose Manuel Barroso, the alliance’s chairman.

“We are better prepared to confront this devastating illness thanks to the global health community’s combined efforts, and if the vaccine is pushed out at scale, we will be able to help prevent millions of lives.”

The RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine was approved by the World Health Organization in October, making it the first vaccination against the mosquito-borne disease that kills over 400,000 people each year, largely African children.

According to the alliance, the financing will help support the introduction, procurement, and delivery of the RTS,S malaria vaccine for Gavi-eligible countries in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022-2025.

It stated that this “may help drive down child mortality in Africa — a continent with the highest malaria burden.”

Seth Berkeley, the CEO of Gavi, stated that the financing “may save tens of thousands of lives in Africa every year.”

“An important supplementary tool to eradicate malaria in Africa, alongside other treatments such as routine use of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor pesticide spraying, malaria chemoprevention, and rapid testing and treatment,” according to the researchers.

Although there are other vaccinations available against viruses and bacteria, RTS,S is the first vaccine recommended by the World Health Organization for widespread use against a human parasite.

The vaccination protects against plasmodium falciparum, the most dangerous of the five parasite species.

Fever, headaches, and muscle discomfort are common malaria symptoms, followed by chills, fever, and sweating in cycles.

A child dies of malaria every two minutes, according to the WHO.

Gavi estimates that over 260,000 African children under the age of five die each year from malaria, with six Gavi-eligible countries accounting for half of worldwide mortality.