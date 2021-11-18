The G7 urges Belarus to end the crisis as Poland detains 100 migrants.

As G7 foreign ministers pushed Minsk to end the migrant issue on Thursday, the Polish army apprehended dozens of migrants who crossed the Belarusian border, accusing Belarusian special forces of orchestrating the operation.

Thousands of individuals, mostly from the Middle East, are camped out or living along the Poland-Belarus border in deplorable conditions, anxious to enter the European Union, as part of a crisis that began this summer.

Belarus is accused by the EU of orchestrating the crisis in retribution for sanctions imposed on the ex-Soviet republic. Minsk and its primary partner, Russia, have denied the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to enter the border.

“We demand that the dictatorship end its aggressive and predatory campaign immediately,” the EU and foreign ministers of the G7 nations urged.

“We stand together in solidarity with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, who have been attacked by this offensive hybrid approach of irregular migration.”

Belarus has stated that it wants to de-escalate the situation and is organizing a voluntary repatriation flight to Iraq with up to 300 individuals scheduled to depart later on Thursday.

Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and “very likely” damaged the barbed wire barrier along the border, according to the Polish defense ministry.

“The Belarusians then ordered the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers in order to divert their attention away from them.” “The attempted border crossing took occurred several hundred meters distant,” the report stated.

It said that “Belarusian special forces led yesterday’s attack” and that “a group of roughly 100 migrants was captured.”

Polish soldiers looked to be around a huge number of migrants crouching down in a wooded location at night, adjacent to some barbed wire, according to video footage supplied by the defense ministry.

Because journalists are not permitted in the immediate border area on the Polish side, the occurrence could not be independently verified.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been repressing political opponents and independent media for for three decades, has spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel twice in recent days about the problem.

The Belarus leader and Merkel “agreed that the matter as a whole will be taken up to the level of Belarus and the EU,” according to Lukashenko’s press agency.

“Relevant officials from both sides, to be determined,” it continued, “will immediately begin conversations to fix the existing concerns.”

There are “technical negotiations,” according to an EU spokesman. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.