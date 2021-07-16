The funeral of slain Haitian leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide will be held on July 23, and ex-president Aristide will return home.

Officials stated Friday that the funeral for Haiti’s deceased president Jovenel Moise will be held on July 23, as the embattled country’s first democratically elected leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide returned home after receiving medical treatment in Cuba.

The state funeral will be held at Cap-Haitien, a historic city in northern Haiti that has spiraled dangerously into chaos since Moise was assassinated in his home in the early hours of July 7.

Martine Moise, Moise’s widow, was critically injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in the United States. She is scheduled to travel home for her husband’s funeral.

“The first lady, who was injured in the president’s assassination and is being treated in Miami, will return to the country to attend her husband’s funeral,” interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph stated during a press conference.

Moise, 53, was slain by a hit team, but many details about the heinous crime remain unknown.

In connection with the murder, more than 20 persons have been arrested. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 63-year-old Haitian doctor with significant ties to Florida, has been charged with masterminding the plot and having “political ambitions” by Haitian police.

24 police officers assigned to Moise’s security detail, according to Joseph, have been summoned to report for questioning.

“This investigation will be completed. Come for me if you want to assassinate me,” Joseph yelled angrily. “The investigation is the most essential thing to me.”

Meanwhile, Aristide returned to Port-au-Prince with his wife after receiving Covid-19 treatment in Cuba. Hundreds of his followers gathered around an ambulance that picked up the former leader at the airport to give him a hero’s welcome.

As Aristide, the leader of the political group Fanmi Lavalas, was taken to his own property in the nearby suburb of Tabarre, he was escorted by a caravan of motorcycle-driving comrades. He didn’t say anything in public.

Moise wished the 68-year-old Aristide a “quick recovery” on the day of his journey to Havana.

Aristide, a Catholic priest, is a divisive character in Haiti’s volatile politics, having been elected president for the first time in 1990.

He was deposed in a coup in 1991, just months into his president, and went into exile. He returned to Haiti in 1994, with the support of a US military intervention, to finish his tenure.

In 2001, Aristide regained the president, but was forced to resign in 2004 due to a public uprising and pressure from Washington and other international powers.

