The Frenchman who stood atop a hot-air balloon set a new world record.

On Wednesday, a Frenchman set a new world record by standing on top of a hot-air balloon at a height of nearly 3,637 meters (11,932 ft).

According to the Washington Post, Remi Ouvrard, 28, achieved a top height of 4,016 meters (13,175 feet) during a Telethon campaign in western France, an annual campaign that raises money for rare neuromuscular illness research and advocacy.

In 17.6 degrees Fahrenheit, Ouvrard stood on top of the hot-air balloon for an hour and a half. The balloon was steered into an altitude of nearly 3,637 meters by his father, Jean-Daniel Ouvrard, a seasoned pilot, to match the 36-37 Telethon phone digits.

Remi Ouvrard told local reporters, “We wanted to associate our performance with this solidarity mobilization.”

Ouvrard stated he had “a sense of ‘zenitude’ coupled with the exhilaration of the performance” when he landed.

“I knew we could get 4,000 meters when we passed 3,500 meters.” He explained, “We had to beat the iron while it was still hot.”

Ouvrard also stated that he is already planning his campaign for next year.

He said, “I told my father about it three days ago.” “I have an idea for the Telethon next year.”