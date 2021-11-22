The French territory of Guadeloupe has been paralyzed by ‘explosive’ Covid riots.

Days of rioting against steps to combat the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines to a halt on France’s Caribbean island of Guadeloupe. School has been canceled, barricades have been set up in the streets, and pharmacies have been vandalized.

Over the weekend, Paris authorities dispatched elite police and counter-terrorism agents to Guadeloupe in an attempt to stop the violence, the latest Covid-related issue for President Emmanuel Macron’s government in France’s overseas territories.

Vaccination rates in France’s overseas territories, particularly in the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific, have consistently been lower than on the mainland, and anti-virus measures have caused recurring turmoil.

Protests erupted in Guadeloupe, a territory with a population of over 400,000 people, after it was announced that coronavirus vaccinations would be required for all healthcare personnel, with fights and looting marring the demonstrations.

Police detained 38 people overnight Sunday after curfew violators robbed and set fire to stores and pharmacies, injuring two security personnel.

Macron acknowledged the gravity of the situation and asked local politicians not to conflate the urgent issue of Covid with colonial-era grudges and long-standing concerns that Paris has ignored the region economically.

“We will not give in to lies, misinformation, and the exploitation of this crisis by some people,” he told reporters during a visit to Amiens, in northern France, calling the situation “extremely volatile.”

“We do not play with health,” he continued, “and we will not allow the health of the French to be played with for the sake of political infighting.”

According to Colonel Jean Pierre of the gendarmerie in Pointe-a-Pitre, the island’s major city, the police reinforcements began demolishing protesters’ road barriers quickly after their arrival.

Prime Minister Jean Castex, Minister of Overseas Territories Sebastien Lecornu, and Minister of Health Olivier Veran will meet with Guadeloupe MPs later Monday to address the situation on the island.

The barricades slowed traffic, causing schools on Guadeloupe’s major island to close on Monday, according to the education ministry.

Protesters fired on security forces and firefighters, according to the Guadeloupe prefecture, who added that “organized gangs” were now involved in the incident.

Despite the removal of several barricades, the local authorities warned in a statement that “the situation remains unpredictable regarding road traffic and the prospect of employees and students traveling efficiently and safely appears jeopardized at this moment.”

According to local prosecutor Patrick Desjardins, thirty persons will appear in court in Pointe-a-Pitre on Monday for allegedly partaking in the unrest.

Gabriel Attal, a government spokesman, called. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.