The French right is looking for a champion to take on Macron.

With the clock ticking down to April’s presidential elections in France, conservatives have yet to choose a candidate from a large field of contenders vying to defeat the far-right and face Emmanuel Macron in a final.

As Macron seeks re-election, half a dozen current or former members of the biggest right-wing party, The Republicans (LR), are trying to run against him.

However, with other parties already in full campaign mode, the LR has only recently resolved how to choose the candidate: not by a primary, as previously suggested, where anybody with right-wing beliefs can vote, but through a congress, where only party members have a voice, as late as December 4.

The candidate will have to re-energize a party that regards itself as the defender of postwar leader Charles de Gaulle’s values, but is still wounded by former Prime Minister Francois Fillon’s dismal 2017 campaign, which was doomed by a graft scandal for which he was later imprisoned.

Nicolas Sarkozy, France’s last right-wing president, was convicted and imprisoned for corruption earlier this year, and a verdict in a second graft trial is expected on Thursday.

In the face of a resurgent left, the party will also want to avoid the fate of its right-wing counterparts in Germany, the CDU, whose vote share fell to historic lows in elections on Sunday.

“The right has an electorate, and it controls the majority of important towns, departments, and regions in France,” political scientist Pascal Perrineau told AFP, “but the LR remains a party severely damaged and traumatized by the Fillon episode.”

“Its problem isn’t that it lacks leaders; it has a lot of them, and none of them naturally impose themselves.”

Most analysts believe the two-round election process will end in a replay of Macron’s final-stage struggle with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in 2017.

However, a number of unknowns could lead to a right-wing figure surviving the first round.

The congress will choose between candidates such as Michel Barnier, a former minister and EU commissioner who gained acclaim for his smooth management of the Brexit negotiations but has startled supporters with hard-right campaign promises such as an immigration moratorium.

Valerie Pecresse, the leader of the Ile-de-France region, which contains Paris, is another frontrunner and the only woman among the mainstream right’s nominees. She is a capable performer but little-known worldwide.

