The French Prime Minister has tested positive for Covid.

On Monday evening, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19, according to his office, which said he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work.

Castex’s office stated that after learning that one of his daughters had tested positive, he “immediately took out a PCR test.”

On Monday morning, Castex was in Brussels, where he met with his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo.

Several top colleagues accompanied him on the trip, including France’s Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

In the spring, the 56-year-old president had two doses of vaccination and had never tested positive before.

Last year, both President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte contracted the condition.