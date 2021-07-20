The French have enlisted the help of bacteria in their fight for rare earth autonomy.

As Europe attempts to minimize its reliance on China for rare earth metals required for contemporary batteries and electronics, French researchers have discovered a potentially useful ally in the form of bacteria that may assist extract the elements from mine slag heaps.

The continent’s only indigenous source of rare earths, along with discarded phones, laptops, and other modern gear, are the tonnes of wasted ore, which contain nickel, copper, and cobalt.

“Europeans have realized their reliance on China and have said, ‘We need to find alternate supply sources,’” said Anne-Gwenaelle Guezennec of the French Geological Survey (BRGM) in Orleans.

The rare earth metals, which are also important for magnets, wind turbines, and other technological applications, are found in trace amounts in a variety of ores, the majority of which are located in Asia.

Gritty powders offer unique physical and electrical properties in their pure state, which can improve a variety of materials, from chemical catalysts to magnets and glass.

However, mining and extraction processes are tough to come by, needing dangerous chemicals to be used at high pressures and temperatures while also wasting a lot of energy.

Instead, French geologists are investigating more environmentally friendly options.

Guezennec explained, “We enlist the extremely unique qualities of some microorganisms, bacteria that we locate in the subsoil.”

The procedure begins at the Orleans lab by pulverizing and dissolving piles of rocks, or “tailings,” left over from traditional mining.

Depending on the metal sought, different bacteria are introduced, coupled with oxygen and common nutrients like potassium or nitrogen to “feed” the bacteria.

The extraction process is then started by heating and rapidly agitating the solutions, which are colored grey-green or mustard yellow.

Guezennec explained, “The bacterium allows us to do this at relatively low temperatures, between 30 and 50 degrees (85-120 degrees Fahrenheit).”

“And it doesn’t need to be pressurized, so these are really stable and low-cost processes.”

After years of testing, the lab is now ready to start large-scale production tests in Finland and New Caledonia, extracting rare earths, cobalt, copper, and nickel from slag heaps.

Guezennec explained, “This is primarily intended at being used anyplace there are slag piles that include metal.”

However, that technique, which necessitates specialized equipment to electrolyze the metals from the liquid, is beyond the lab’s capabilities.

Guezennec stated, “We’re waiting for industrial players to step in.”

Stacks of electronic garbage clatter onto conveyor lines in a noisier portion of the Orleans lab, where powerful magnets pluck out other magnets and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.