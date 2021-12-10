The French fishing deadline in the UK is set to expire.

A deadline set by France for Britain to give fishing boat licenses is scheduled to expire on Friday, with Paris threatening legal action unless a last-minute agreement is reached.

According to France, 104 of its vessels still require licenses to operate in British and Channel Island seas, which should have been given under the Brexit deal reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union in December last year.

The scenario has heightened tensions, with Britain temporarily deploying two navy gunboats in May in response to a protest by dozens of French trawlers in front of the island of Jersey, leading France to dispatch two coastal patrol vessels.

Last month, French fishermen staged another brief protest at the Channel Tunnel, stopping ferries and freight traffic.

Britain denies discriminating against French warships, claiming that many of the applicants are unable to submit the necessary documents.

Clement Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, suggested that Britain may offer “a few hundred more as a gesture of goodwill,” allowing talks to continue.

“If they keep to their guns, we will file a legal protest with the European Commission,” he told Franceinfo radio on Friday morning.

This year, France and the United Kingdom have battled several times over fishing, migrants crossing the Channel, post-Brexit trade agreements, and submarine sales to Australia.

Many analysts and officials believe that connections are at their lowest point in at least two decades, if not longer.

“The issue with the British administration is that it does not do what it says,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference on Thursday, just weeks after accusing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of taking a “not serious” stance on migration.

The British government has stated that Friday is not a deadline for resolving the fishing dispute.

“We’ve never given ourselves a deadline. I recognize that they (the EU) have established one, but it is not one to which we are working “On Thursday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

On Friday, British Environment Secretary George Eustice will meet with EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

If France files a complaint with the European Commission, the United Kingdom could face a formal infringement procedure.

If France files a complaint with the European Commission, the United Kingdom could face a formal infringement procedure.

If the two sides are unable to negotiate their differences, the EU may impose financial penalties or even tariffs on British goods if it is determined that Britain has broken its commitments.