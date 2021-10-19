The French equivalent of Tucker Carlson may become the country’s next president.

One political operative in Paris told The Washington Newsday this week that Éric Zemmour becoming president of France would be a “disaster,” as the far-right TV host’s shadow grows larger over next year’s election.

Zemmour, who was born in Paris to an Algerian Jewish family, has been pushing his best-selling book, France Hasn’t Had Its Last Word, which asserts that Islam and immigration would destroy the country, for the past few weeks.

The 63-year-old is riding a wave of media fame fueled by his popular chat program on CNews, a right-wing television network akin to Fox News that for the first time in May became France’s No. 1 news network.

According to rival French TV news network Euronews, he openly promotes the “Great Replacement” narrative—a conspiracy theory that white people are being “replaced” by non-white, non-European immigrants; has been condemned for homophobic views; and in a show last year, called unaccompanied migrant children “robbers,” “murderers,” and “rapists.”

It’s the kind of demagoguery you’d get on Fox’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, where the anchor has been chastised for his views on the same issues and has also been linked to a presidential run.

Many observers have called Zemmour “the French Trump,” citing similarities between the Frenchman and ex-President Donald Trump, whom Zemmour admires and channeling in his anti-establishment speech.

“There are many aspects in common with Trump—the television aspect, as well as attitudes about women and femininity,” said Emmanuel Rivière, director of international polling at Kantar Public, a known French political watchdog.

Rivière told The Washington Newsday, “There is also a resemblance in that they appeal to an alliance of elderly conservatives and rich individuals, as well as frustrated and frightened white blue collar workers.”

“Over the previous 15 years, the ethnocentric feeling has largely faded, but Zemmour has strengthened the freedom to express some radical ideas,” he continued.

Zemmour has not declared his candidacy, but a poll released this week indicated that if he did, he would have a decent chance of winning the first round of the election on April 10, 2022, with a possible run-off two weeks later.