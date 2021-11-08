The French Catholic Church Will Reveal Its Reactions To Child Sexual Abuse.

The Catholic bishops of France will present their intentions on Monday to prevent clergy sexual abuse of children and pay the hundreds of victims who have suffered in recent decades.

After spending several days deliberating their answer behind closed doors, the 120 members of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF) meeting at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes will decide what steps to take.

The vote comes after an independent commission’s major investigation revealed widespread sexual abuse of kids by priests from the 1950s until 2020.

The 2,500-page report showed clergy abuse of 216,000 juveniles over the time, with the number rising to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church, such as Catholic school instructors, are added.

The president of the commission slammed the “systemic character” of efforts to protect clerics from prosecution and provided 45 recommendations for reform.

The Church, in particular, was encouraged to make restitution, despite the fact that most cases were long past the statute of limitations.

For the first time, France’s bishops formally acknowledged the Church’s “institutional culpability” for the abuse on Friday, and top members of the clergy bowed in prayer in a display of penance on Saturday.

According to Luc Crepy, the bishop of Versailles and president of the CEF committee managing the subject, Monday’s reaction will be a “concrete translation” of the inquiry’s findings.

A CEF spokeswoman, Hugues de Woillemont, later stated that all compensation applications, even those dating back decades, would be considered by a national Church panel.

According to a source close to the situation, it will be presided over by a female judge who specializes in the protection of minors, whose identity will be revealed on Monday.

Bishops are also expected to clarify how the compensation fund would be funded, including whether or not to ask parishioners to contribute, which is a contentious idea.

Instead, the independent commission advised the Church to sell its vast real estate assets across France.

On the condition of anonymity, one bishop told AFP, “If we have to sell property, we will sell it.”

The bishops are also expected to agree to implementation timetables for the new policies, some of which may require Vatican approval.

The Church in France, on the other hand, may rapidly implement compensation, and the CEF has already stated that the first payments will be given in 2022.

When the administration summoned the Archbishop of Reims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, last month, it appeared that doctrine was still a problem.

