The French Bulldog choked on a dog biscuit in a Starbucks ‘Puppuccino,’ according to the owner.

A British woman was reportedly left “heartbroken” after her French bulldog puppy choked to death after a dog biscuit was placed in its “puppuccino” by Starbucks employees.

Megan Harrison, 24, visited the store in Festival Park, Stoke-on-Trent, in September and purchased the beverage, which was topped with whipped cream, for her three dogs at home. Staff at the coffee shop, on the other hand, added Bonio dog treats. Harrison told the British press that she had no idea they had been inserted.

Harrison of Crewe, England, was shocked to discover that Bonnie, her 18-month-old French bulldog puppy, had died shortly after finishing her treat. Her and her fiancé tried for 10 minutes to extract the biscuit and do CPR on the puppy, but they were unable to rescue it, she added.

After being provided a £250 voucher as compensation, Harrison was “extremely appalled” by Starbuck’s answer.

Starbucks told the British press that it was “very saddened” to learn of Bonnie’s death and that puppucinos were not on the company’s UK menu. The coffee shop stated that dog biscuits aren’t generally given out, but that its employees asked Harrison whether her dogs wanted one on this particular day. Harrison has no recollection of being questioned.

Purina, the maker of Bonio, stated that the health and well-being of pets is their “number one priority,” and that they don’t sell dog biscuits to restaurants and cafés because owners wouldn’t be able to read the feeding instructions on the packets. Harrison and her partner received “sincere sympathies” from Purina.

‘I’ll never get over it because it’s so heartbreaking.’ She was incredibly humorous and lovely, with a huge personality “Harrison was quoted in the UK press as saying.

‘She’s had them previously [cream-only puppuccinos].’ It used to be a treat for Bonnie and me to go to Starbucks by ourselves. It was the first time it came with a biscuit.

‘I wasn’t watching her every move because she’d had them before and it was never an issue, but there was never a biscuit in there [before].'”

Harrison claimed to have been in the living room while her dog ate the treat in the kitchen.

‘She had the puppuccino, ate the biscuit, and then went to find something to drink.’ This is a condensed version of the information.