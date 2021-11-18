The French Army is on the lookout for illegal gold miners who are wrecking the Amazon region.

The army is fighting illegal gold miners who have devastated thousands of hectares of valuable Amazon rainforest deep in the jungle of France’s overseas region of French Guiana.

French Guiana, a small island off the coast of South America roughly the size of Portugal and almost entirely covered in forest, has a long history of small-scale gold mine, both legal and illegal.

High gold prices, on the other hand, have increased the race for the precious metal, with thousands of miners from Brazil flooding across the border to try their luck.

Their work has left treeless brown gashes in the landscape, littered with pools of mercury-tainted water used to extract gold from the soil.

It’s nearly impossible to catch illegal miners known as “garimpeiros” in the act, but France is desperate to defend its little corner of the Amazon.

French troops assault an illegal mining facility on a minor tributary of the Maroni river, the primary waterway heading north from Guiana to the Atlantic Ocean.

The miners, however, had vanished into the jungle after getting a tip from lookouts by the time they approach by boat with pistols drawn.

Two undocumented employees are apprehended by the army at the site, but they are not caught in the act and are thus released.

After that, five soldiers in fatigues scramble down a bank into the water-filled mining hole to look for hidden equipment.

They fish out an engine and two mechanical pumps, which they demolish, taking care not to shower their faces with the noxious liquid.

Two men and two women in rubber boots linger nearby in the jungle, indicating that the site may be reactivated soon after the forces leave.

Staff Sergeant Olivier, whose full name was suppressed for security reasons, said, “If we destroy their equipment and they still come back, it demonstrates that this is a significant spot for them.”

The discovery of a child’s shoe and a doll on the ground revealed that this small group of criminals includes children.

However, in other areas, the garimpeiros are accused of bringing prostitution and violence into the jungle by using the gold to buy equipment from Chinese traders on the opposite side of the Maroni river in Suriname.

Laura, a military police officer, stated at one abandoned property, “I’ve seen a four-poster bed, a mosquito net, and condoms strewn everywhere.”

French Guiana authorities predict that 400 hectares of forest are affected.