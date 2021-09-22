The French ambassador is returning to the United States just days after being recalled over a submarine deal.

The Associated Press reported that France’s ambassador will return to Washington next week, just days after being recalled from the United States over a submarine dispute between the two countries.

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron allegedly spoke on the phone on Wednesday, deciding to return the ambassador to Washington and meet in Europe at the end of October.

After the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom announced a coordinated commitment to beef up defense in the Indo-Pacific last week, France summoned the ambassador. As a result of the agreement, Australia has decided to abandon a multibillion-dollar arrangement with France to buy diesel submarines and instead purchase nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

Both the Elysee Palace and the White House issued a joint statement on Wednesday, stating that both presidents “have decided to initiate a process of in-depth conversations, aimed at creating the circumstances for maintaining confidence.” According to the Associated Press, the message also stated that upon his return, France’s ambassador will “have extensive work with senior US officials.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the statement, Biden and Macron agreed that “open dialogue among friends on areas of strategic concern to France and our European partners would have benefited the situation.” “In that regard,” Biden “conveyed his continuous commitment.”

“The strategic relevance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,” Biden said in the statement.

Last week, the European Union published a new plan for strengthening economic, political, and defense relations in the huge region that stretches from India and China through Southeast Asia and eastward to the Pacific, passing through New Zealand.

The US also “understands the need of a stronger and more capable European defense, which contributes positively to transatlantic and global security while complementing NATO,” according to the statement.

Macron’s office said earlier Wednesday that Biden, who had requested the call, would provide “clarifications and concrete promises.”

Last week’s unveiling of the Indo-Pacific deal, which Macron was formally notified only a few hours before, was described by French officials as a “crisis of trust.”

According to Macron’s office, Paris is demanding for “actions, not just words.”

France’s European Union partners agreed on Tuesday to prioritize the disagreement on the bloc’s political agenda, including at an EU meeting next month.

