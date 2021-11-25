The Franco-British feud stifles migrant response.

The remains were barely out of the water following the deadliest day in the history of migrants crossing the English Channel when allegations flew over who was to blame.

After a dinghy drowned off the coast of Calais on Wednesday, killing 27, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is keen to put an end to migrant boats crossing from France, pointed the finger at Paris.

“We’ve had trouble persuading some of our allies, particularly the French, to act in the way we believe the circumstances warrants,” Johnson told reporters.

President Emmanuel Macron slammed Johnson during a phone call on Wednesday evening, telling him to “refrain from abusing a tragic situation for political objectives,” according to a statement from the French government.

Macron emphasized that France and the United Kingdom had “joint responsibility” for the crisis, which has seen 25,700 individuals cross the Channel to Britain in inflatable boats this year.

When asked about Johnson’s statements, a French presidential source said Thursday on condition of anonymity, “You can’t play with that, you can’t exploit that.” “You have to take yourself seriously.” Many observers believe Franco-British ties are at an all-time low, dating back to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Britain supported but France opposed, complicated the response to the escalating migratory issue across the English Channel.

“It’s a very terrible situation. It’s difficult to see how France and the United Kingdom can collaborate on big issues when their relationship is so strained “According to AFP, John Springford, a think-tank expert at the London-based Centre for European Reform,

Many British newspapers released photographs on Thursday showing a second group of migrants lowering a dinghy into the water in front of a French patrol car, indicating the heightened tensions.

The front-page headline of the Metro daily posed the question, “Why didn’t France stop them?”

The bitterness between London and Paris stems from Britain’s difficult exit from the European Union.

During the divorce discussions, the fiercely pro-EU Macron adopted a hard line with London, which many Brexiteers saw as an attempt to punish Britain.

Brexit continues to wreak havoc on relations between the two countries, particularly over fishing rights in the English Channel and commerce with Northern Ireland.

Macron was enraged, though, when Britain and the United States secretly agreed the sale of nuclear submarines to Australia in September. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.