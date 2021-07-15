The focus of US spy planes has shifted away from the South China Sea. Here’s Where They’re Headed

The United States is keeping an eye on the East China Sea as it continues to stifle Beijing’s increasing ambitions in the South China Sea, according to a China-based think-monthly tank’s report.

According to the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, the United States’ attention is gradually shifting to the East China Sea, where China is embroiled in a territorial dispute with Japan, a key US ally. According to the South China Morning Post, this is evidenced by a “substantial” rise in flights over the East China Sea.

According to the study, the number of surveillance planes flying over the South China Sea decreased by about half in June compared to May. In June, the US military flew 36 surveillance flights over the South China Sea.

An E-3B early warning aircraft, RC-135U electronic reconnaissance aircraft, MQ-4C unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, and RQ-4 unmanned reconnaissance aircraft were among the 22 spy planes that monitored the East China Sea.

According to the report, on June 3, a US RC-135U aircraft went right into China’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the East China Sea. The plane took off from Japan’s Kadena base and flew into the East China Sea before turning west to China.

China has recently increased its assertiveness in the East China Sea. By submitting a landform survey report on the Senkaku Islands in April, Beijing reasserted its claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. This infuriated Japan, which claimed that the survey was predicated on the presumption that China claimed the islands.

China Coast Guard vessels approached the Japanese-managed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea last month, escalating tensions between the two countries. The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to defend the disputed East China Sea islets known in Japan as the Senkaku.

Several actions around Taiwan also demonstrated the US military’s willingness to fight China. According to the story, a US Navy P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft took off from Okinawa, Japan, and flew north to south across the Taiwan Strait, marking the first time the P-8A has flown in the West Pacific since 2013.

In addition, on June 6, the US transported three senators to Taiwan in a C-17A aircraft rather than a civilian plane that regularly does such missions, a move that angered China.

